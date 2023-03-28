Admissions open for Japanese language beginners course

March 28, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Language School of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has begun admissions for Japanese Language Beginners Course N5 - spoken and written.

The classes will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on all Sundays, according to press release. Those interested can choose either online or offline classes.

The course will begin on April 9. The students will have to take up Japan Foundation’s Japanese Language Proficiency Tests JLPT N5 in December 2023. For details, contact 044-48556140/ 9884394717.