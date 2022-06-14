Admissions open for Balavidyalaya
The institution helps hearing impaired children develop language skills
Balavidyalaya, a school for children with hearing impairment, has started admissions for early intervention programmes for babies and preschool children. The school will accept applications for children aged up to three.
The school helps children with hearing impairment develop language skills so that they can join the mainstream education system, and it is being done free of cost. Students can choose between English and Tamil as mediums of instruction. Balavidyalaya also has a diagnostic center for detecting hearing loss in children.
For details, visit http://www.balavidyalayaschool.org/ and email to hear@balavidyalayaschool.org or contact: 96772 48172/044-24917199, a press release said.
