Admissions green lit for LKG, UKG in anganwadis across Tamil Nadu

The Directorate of Elementary Education said admissions for LKG and UKG classes in anganwadis in 2,381 government elementary and middle schools and panchayat union schools can begin.

LKG and UKG classes in these select centres were introduced in 2018. While the School Education Department earlier this year said these classes would no longer function, the announcement was soon rolled back. Teachers who had initially been appointed to handle LKG and UKG classes were asked to instead handle Classes I to V after government schools saw a surge in admissions over the last two years.

Until special teachers are appointed to handle LKG and UKG in these anganwadi centres for the current academic year, the Directorate of Elementary Education has informed Chief Educational Officers that admissions and other related work can begin under the heads of the schools.

They have also been asked to work in close coordination with School Management Committees. Children above the age of three will be admitted into LKG and children above the age of four can join UKG. Children already in anganwadis there can continue attending as well.

The heads of schools have been asked to work with the workers and helpers in anganwadis. On the school campus, additional classes, if available, can be made use of for the LKG and UKG Classes.

In case there is a space crunch, as well as no available classrooms or inadequate toilets, schools have been asked to inform the officials in their districts. In the case of a shortage or vacancies of anganwadi workers and helpers, schools have been instructed to inform the respective district administration.