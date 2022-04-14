Administration of precautionary dose remains low among healthcare and frontline workers

April 14, 2022 20:03 IST

Overall coverage of the two groups and the elderly with co-morbidities stands at 39.17%

Three months after the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out, the uptake among healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) remains low in the State.

The administration of the precautionary dose for HCWs, FLWs and elderly persons with co-morbidities was rolled out on January 10. Of a total of 5,65,218 HCWs, only 1,10,887 have received the precautionary dose so far. Of a total of 9,78,023 FLWs, the precautionary dose has been administered to only 1,59,612, according to data obtained from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Of the eligible 1,04,19,000 persons aged above 60, only 5,09,122 have received the jab so far. In addition, 65,338 persons have received it in private hospitals. In total, 8,44,959 persons have taken the precautionary dose so far. This accounts for an overall coverage of 39.17% as against the target of 21,57,078 doses fixed for April.

“The uptake of the precautionary dose among healthcare and frontline workers in the State needs improvement. We have requested institutions to urge their staff to get the dose,” T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said.

With COVID-19 cases dropping, the public was not interested in taking the precautionary dose, he said. “The dose is definitely important. There is a possibility of a decline in the immunity over a period of time, and the precaution doses are essential to maintain better immunity,” he added.

A senior government doctor in Chennai said the uptake was definitely low among healthcare workers. “During the Omicron wave, many of us had fever in January. So, the uptake has been low as we need to complete three months after testing positive for COVID-19 [to get the dose]. Since there are no cases now, no one is motivated to get the booster shot,” he said.

R. Jayanthi, dean, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, said there may be multiple factors behind this. “The Omicron wave was rampant and widespread. Many could have had the infection or re-infection, and are waiting for the stipulated three months to end before taking the precautionary dose,” she said.

“Data shows us that there is a surge in cases across the world. There is no guarantee that we won’t have another wave. We cannot be complacent. So, the precautionary dose is as important as the primary dose,” she added.