Administration of Corbevax begins in Tamil Nadu

March 16, 2022 18:49 IST

Booster dose for the elderly without co-morbidities also under way

Administration of Corbevax to children aged 12 to 14 and the booster dose for the elderly who did not have co-morbidities began in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched the vaccination for the 12-14 year-old group at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar.

A total of 21.21 lakh children, aged 12-14, were eligible for vaccination in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Subramanian said, adding that it was decided to inform parents of the vaccination programme held at schools and their willingness was obtained.

“Of the target population of 33.46 lakh children aged 15-18, 84.15% (28,15,733 children) have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.24% (18,81,858) have received the second,” he told reporters.

So far, the booster dose was administered to 4,03,652 elderly with co-morbidities. He pointed out that the Union government had announced that persons aged above 60, who did not have co-morbidities and completed nine months after the second dose, were now eligible for the booster dose.

So far, healthcare and frontline workers and elderly with co-morbidities alone were eligible for the booster dose.

A total of 1,04,19,000 elderly were eligible for the booster dose, he added.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s ruling on continuation of 50% reservation for in-service doctors in superspeciality courses, he called it a huge victory for social justice.

On the contractual period of doctors recruited for mini-clinics coming to an end on March 31, the Health Minister said reservation need to be followed in filling the vacancies in the Health Department. No recruitment of those hired on a temporary basis in the last two years could be done without following reservation, he said.

“After March 31, we will take stock of the vacant posts and take steps to fill them through the Medical Services Recruitment Board,” he said.

He said the Department was considering grant of certificates to doctors who had worked in COVID-19 management. “We are looking at whether such a certificate could be considered a merit to get them concessions in the future. We will try to be supportive in some way,” he said.