Adi Shankarcharya jayanti celebrated in Chennai

April 25, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Adi Guru Shankaracharya Jayanti celebrations were organised by Yuva Chetna in a grand manner in Chennai on Monday.

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja said that Adi Shankaracharya, who was born in Kalady village of Kerala and travelled through the length and breadth of the country, helped in the integration of cultural values. Justice Raja said Shankaracharya Jayanti should be celebrated like Independence Day every year.

Abhishek Brahmachari, inaugurating the jayanti celebrations, said Adi Shankaracharya was an embodiment of Indian culture and values.

Rohit Kumar Singh, national convener of Yuva Chetna, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for erecting the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath. Mr. Singh said that younger generation should take inspiration from the life of Adi Shankaracharya to make the country proud.

Madras High Court Judge R. Mahadevan, and Allahabad High Court judge K.J. Thakar also spoke on the occasion.