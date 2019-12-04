Adi Dravidar welfare officers told to treat petitioners with respect

Expressing concern over petitioners being treated harshly and not even offered a seat by officials at the District Adi Dravidar Welfare Offices, the Tamil Nadu Information Commission observed that every citizen had a constitutional right to be treated with dignity.

Asking the Director, Directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare, to issue a circular instructing officials to treat visitors courteously by offering them a seat, State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj said petitioners approaching the commission from across the State had complained of not being treated well by the officials.

The State government has Adi Dravidar Welfare offices attached to Collectorates in all districts to implement development programmes for Scheduled Castes, who constitute to 20.01% of Tamil Nadu’s population, going by the 2011 census.

The department’s latest policy note tabled in the Assembly says a majority of Dalits are economically backward and socially marginalised.

Most of the families lack in resources and access to education, employment and income-earning opportunities.

The instant case relates to a petition filed by J. Pugazhbalan of Madambakkam here, who wrote to the Kancheepuram district authorities seeking a copy of promotion, posting and service record of his grandfather M.K. Subramaniam alias Samuel Subramaniam, who had served as headmaster in 1958.

He also petitioned the Adi Dravidar School and District Treasury Officer. When there was no reply from Public Information Officers, Mr. Pugazhbalan moved the First Appellate Authority and the Tamil Nadu Information Commission.

Mr. Muthuraj, who heard the petitioner, and the Public Information Officer directed the District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, Kancheepuram, to conduct an enquiry with officials concerned and provide the information sought by the petitioner within a month.