Adi Dravidar primary schools in Chennai to hire teachers on temporary basis

The Adi Dravidar primary schools in Chennai will be recruiting secondary-grade teachers to vacant posts through the school management committees. The Chennai Collectorate is inviting applications for the three posts in two schools in Valsarvakkam and Perumbakkam. The last day to apply is July 19. Teachers will be recruited on a temporary basis on a salary of ₹12,000. Applicants must have qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test and participated in the qualifying exams for secondary-grade teachers conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board. Earlier, the Collectorate had posted six vacancies in Adi Dravidar higher secondary schools in Chennai on a temporary basis on a salary of ₹18,000.

