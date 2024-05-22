ADVERTISEMENT

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare school students who failed in Class XII to get special coaching for supplementary exams

Published - May 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Sai Charan

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has stepped up efforts to help students failed in Class XII board exams this academic year to appear for supplementary exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, there are 98 Adi Dravidar Welfare and 28 Tribal Welfare higher secondary schools functioning under the administrative control of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. A total of 5,460 students from these schools appeared for Class XII examinations this academic year.

Of them, 3,778 students from Adi Dravidar Welfare schools and 1,260 students from Tribal Welfare schools passed the exams, recording a pass percentage of 91.15 and 95.15. Soon after the declaration of results, the department started to trace students who failed in the exams.

S. Annadurai, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, told The Hindu that instructions were given to headmasters of all the schools to identify those who failed in the exams. “Special coaching classes are arranged for those students. The teachers have been asked to clear the doubts of the students and provide them with further academic assistance. The teachers would also encourage the students to appear for the supplementary exams.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the entire process would be closely monitored to ensure all students cleared the exams in their next attempt. “The Gross Enrolment Ratio of students from Tribal Welfare schools in higher educational institutions stood at 92% in the last academic year. Through concerted efforts, we are trying to achieve a 100% GER this year,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US