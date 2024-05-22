GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare school students who failed in Class XII to get special coaching for supplementary exams

Published - May 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Sai Charan

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has stepped up efforts to help students failed in Class XII board exams this academic year to appear for supplementary exams.

According to official sources, there are 98 Adi Dravidar Welfare and 28 Tribal Welfare higher secondary schools functioning under the administrative control of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. A total of 5,460 students from these schools appeared for Class XII examinations this academic year.

Of them, 3,778 students from Adi Dravidar Welfare schools and 1,260 students from Tribal Welfare schools passed the exams, recording a pass percentage of 91.15 and 95.15. Soon after the declaration of results, the department started to trace students who failed in the exams.

S. Annadurai, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, told The Hindu that instructions were given to headmasters of all the schools to identify those who failed in the exams. “Special coaching classes are arranged for those students. The teachers have been asked to clear the doubts of the students and provide them with further academic assistance. The teachers would also encourage the students to appear for the supplementary exams.”

He said the entire process would be closely monitored to ensure all students cleared the exams in their next attempt. “The Gross Enrolment Ratio of students from Tribal Welfare schools in higher educational institutions stood at 92% in the last academic year. Through concerted efforts, we are trying to achieve a 100% GER this year,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.