Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare school students who failed in Class XII to get special coaching for supplementary exams

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has stepped up efforts to help students failed in Class XII board exams this academic year to appear for supplementary exams.

According to official sources, there are 98 Adi Dravidar Welfare and 28 Tribal Welfare higher secondary schools functioning under the administrative control of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. A total of 5,460 students from these schools appeared for Class XII examinations this academic year.

Of them, 3,778 students from Adi Dravidar Welfare schools and 1,260 students from Tribal Welfare schools passed the exams, recording a pass percentage of 91.15 and 95.15. Soon after the declaration of results, the department started to trace students who failed in the exams.

S. Annadurai, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, told The Hindu that instructions were given to headmasters of all the schools to identify those who failed in the exams. “Special coaching classes are arranged for those students. The teachers have been asked to clear the doubts of the students and provide them with further academic assistance. The teachers would also encourage the students to appear for the supplementary exams.”

He said the entire process would be closely monitored to ensure all students cleared the exams in their next attempt. “The Gross Enrolment Ratio of students from Tribal Welfare schools in higher educational institutions stood at 92% in the last academic year. Through concerted efforts, we are trying to achieve a 100% GER this year,” he added.