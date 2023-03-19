ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP reviews law and order with SPs of three districts

March 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

North Zone IG, SPs of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur participated in the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting on the law and order situation was chaired by K. Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

Inspector General, North Zone, N. Kannan and the Superintendents of Police of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur were present at the meeting. 

Mr. Shankar said efforts and ways to reduce crime and accidents along with eradication of distribution of drugs were discussed. 

After the meeting, Mr. Shankar held discussions with representatives from schools and colleges to discuss drug menace near the educational institutions. He also inspected a few accident prone areas to study the remedial measures to be taken.

