ADGP K. Shankar goes on night rounds in Tiruvallur, checks patrolling arrangements  

March 25, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) K. Shankar went for night rounds in Tiruvallur and surrounding areas. On Friday night, N. Kannan, Inspector-General of Police, North Zone; P. Pakalavan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kancheepuram; P. Cephas Kalyan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district; were present. The ADGP checked the night round arrangements made in the district, highway patrolling, town patrolling and the functioning of beat officers and implementation of e-beat system. He visited crime hotspots and bazaar areas besides checking the presence of police in these places.

Mr. Shankar said: “It is an exercise to check if the arrangements are adequate enough at night. It is important that high visibility of police is maintained in the night hour to deter criminals indulging in crimes.”

ADVERTISEMENT