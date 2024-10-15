GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional milk mobilised from districts, says Dairy Minister

Eight of Aavin’s parlours at Anna Nagar, Sholinganallur, Ambattur, Vannandurai, Virugambakkam, CP Ramaswamy Salai, and Mylapore to remain open 24 hours

Published - October 15, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development Raja Kannappan on Tuesday directed Aavin staff to ensure that genuine customers get enough milk.

Speaking after interacting with customers at various Aavin parlours in the city, the Minister said staff should ensure that packets were given to all. The milk major had sold an additional of 1.20 lakh litres in the city on Tuesday. The usual quantum of sale was 14.50 lakh litres per day. For Wednesday, one lakh litre of milk are being brought in from other districts to tide over the additional demand.

Mr. Raja Kannappan said eight of Aavin’s parlours at Anna Nagar, Sholinganallur, Ambattur, Vannandurai, Virugambakkam, CP Ramaswamy Salai, and Mylapore will remain open 24 hours to meet the requirement of milk from consumers. 

Published - October 15, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.