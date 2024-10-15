Additional milk mobilised from districts, says Dairy Minister

Minister for Dairy Development Raja Kannappan on Tuesday directed Aavin staff to ensure that genuine customers get enough milk.

Speaking after interacting with customers at various Aavin parlours in the city, the Minister said staff should ensure that packets were given to all. The milk major had sold an additional of 1.20 lakh litres in the city on Tuesday. The usual quantum of sale was 14.50 lakh litres per day. For Wednesday, one lakh litre of milk are being brought in from other districts to tide over the additional demand.

Mr. Raja Kannappan said eight of Aavin’s parlours at Anna Nagar, Sholinganallur, Ambattur, Vannandurai, Virugambakkam, CP Ramaswamy Salai, and Mylapore will remain open 24 hours to meet the requirement of milk from consumers.