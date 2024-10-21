Additional heavy duty pumps to be installed in flood-prone areas this week

Chennai Corporation will install additional heavy duty pumps in more locations ahead of the next spell of rains this monsoon. The civic body will also expedite work on construction of sumps at 21 locations to facilitate pumping at disposal points during the rains.

A senior official of Chennai Corporation said 30 heavy duty pumps will reach the city from Coimbatore this week. In addition to 110 heavy duty pumps in the city, the new pumps will be installed in various zones based on the request from councillors.

Once the work is completed, Manali zone is expected to get the largest number of sumps for pumping of flood waters in areas such as Edayanchavadi in ward 15, Manali New Town in ward 16, TNHB Phase 2 in ward 16, RL Nagar in ward 16, Chettimedu Kosapur Canal in ward 17, SRF Canal in ward 18, Zakir Hussain Canal in ward 18, TPP Salai in ward 18, Amullavoyal Bridge in ward 18 and Toshiba Canal in ward 18.

Work on construction of a sump to pump flood waters from Bazaar Road in ward 142 in Kodambakkam zone is underway. In Anna Nagar zone, sump construction is expected to be completed in a few weeks in Thirumangalam Road in ward 95, S Block 21st Street in ward 103, Vallimmal Nagar in ward 94.

The civic body is expected to complete work on the flood mitigation project in Golden Jubilee Apartments in Ambattur zone shortly. Currently, the pumping arrangements with sumps have been successfully implemented in 48 areas such as Poonamallee High Road near St.Andrews Church, Kargil Nagar and Ripon Buildings. For instance, In Kargil Nagar, 200 hp pump has been installed to bale out water from a sump with dimensions 10 m x 10 m x 6 m to mitigate flooding.

Ward 1 councilor M.Sivakumar said water stagnation was not reported in flood prone areas such as Thalankuppam bus stand after construction of storm water drains this year. In addition to construction of storm water drains, GCC kept pumps ready in many areas during the rains. “We kept pumps ready in areas such as Kamaraj Nagar railway subway and pumped water in the drain network to mitigate flooding,” he said.

Two sumps on Stephenson Road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone near SPR City were constructed and many pumps were installed to mitigate flooding. On the southern side of the road, in ward 71, GCC constructed a sump of dimension 11 m x 11 m x 3 m and two pumps of 50 hp capacity were installed during the rains. On the northern side of the road in ward 73, a sump of dimension 25 m x 5 m x 3.2 metre was constructed with pumps of 50 hp and 20 hp.