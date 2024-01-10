ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director-General of Police warns personnel against inquiring into civil matters without proper cause

January 10, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Orders issued following inputs that some police officials were probing money disputes, land matters

S Vijay Kumar
Police officials across the State have been warned against inquiring into civil matters, such as money transactions and land disputes.

According to police sources, the Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), A. Arun, has sent an advisory to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police (SP) of all cities/districts that it has come to his notice that some police officers were conducting inquiries on petitions that were purely civil in nature, such as money transactions, land disputes, intellectual property issues etc., “These civil matters are the domains of civil courts. The police should not interfere unnecessarily in these civil matters, except in matters where law and order issues are anticipated,” he said.

Fresh instructions

Mr. Arun said there should be not be any inquiry by the police on any petitions without assigning a Community Service Register/First Information Report/approval/endorsement of Commissioner/SP or any specific direction by the courts.

The police should strictly refrain from inquiring or interfering in civil matters such as money, land, property, pathway, and intellectual property disputes. If the police officer felt that it was absolutely necessary to conduct an inquiry or intervene in civil matters, due to anticipated Law and Order issues, he/she should obtain permission from the Commissioner or SP as the case may be.

“Without the personal endorsement of the Commissioner/SP, any petition inquiry on civil matters by any police officer will be considered illegal and will attract disciplinary action,” Mr. Arun warned.

