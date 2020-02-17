Chennai

Additional compensation to be provided to victims of sewer deaths in Chennai

Jagdeesh Hirmani, member of National Safai Karamchari Commission inspects the site in Mogappair West where two persons died while carrying welding work in a sewage pumping station

Jagdeesh Hirmani, member of National Safai Karamchari Commission inspects the site in Mogappair West where two persons died while carrying welding work in a sewage pumping station   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An additional compensation of ₹10 lakh has been ordered to be given to the family of a worker who died while cleaning a sewer channel at a shopping mall in Chennai, as well as to two other workers’ families

Jagdeesh Hirmani, member of the National Safai Karamchari Commission has instructed additional compensation of ₹10 lakh to be provided to the family of the worker who died while cleaning a sewer channel at the Express Avenue (EA) mall in November last year.

Mr. Hirmani, who recently reviewed the site at the EA mall, also ordered that a job must be provided to one person in the victim’s family at EA mall. Officials from Chennai Metrowater and police had accompanied him. Police officials said that the victim’s family was already provided with a compensation of ₹14 lakh. However, Mr. Hirmani ordered an additional compensation to be given owing to the family’s economic status.

He also reviewed the site in Jaswant Nagar, Mogappair West where two workers died while carrying out welding work in sewage pumping station in January. Metrowater officials informed him that they were not sanitary workers. Mr. Hirmani also gave away ₹10 lakh each as compensation to the victims’ families, said a press release.

During a recent meeting with officials of various departments, including Chennai Metrowater, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Police, Mr. Hirmani said Metrowater and Greater Chennai Corporation must create awareness about safety measures among sanitary workers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 4:25:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/additional-compensation-to-be-provided-to-victims-of-sewer-deaths-in-chennai/article30841941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY