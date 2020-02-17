Additional compensation to be provided to victims of sewer deaths in Chennai

Jagdeesh Hirmani, member of the National Safai Karamchari Commission has instructed additional compensation of ₹10 lakh to be provided to the family of the worker who died while cleaning a sewer channel at the Express Avenue (EA) mall in November last year.

Mr. Hirmani, who recently reviewed the site at the EA mall, also ordered that a job must be provided to one person in the victim’s family at EA mall. Officials from Chennai Metrowater and police had accompanied him. Police officials said that the victim’s family was already provided with a compensation of ₹14 lakh. However, Mr. Hirmani ordered an additional compensation to be given owing to the family’s economic status.

He also reviewed the site in Jaswant Nagar, Mogappair West where two workers died while carrying out welding work in sewage pumping station in January. Metrowater officials informed him that they were not sanitary workers. Mr. Hirmani also gave away ₹10 lakh each as compensation to the victims’ families, said a press release.

During a recent meeting with officials of various departments, including Chennai Metrowater, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Police, Mr. Hirmani said Metrowater and Greater Chennai Corporation must create awareness about safety measures among sanitary workers.