Chennai

Additional Commissioner of Police, DCP test positive

Flower Bazaar ACP too tests positive

An Additional Commissioner of Police involved in COVID-19 prevention, identification, quarantine and treatment has tested positive.

The officer as on duty in the northern part of city, which has a high number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The senior officer was admitted to a private hospital in Porur, said a senior police officer.

The Additional Commissioner of Police had two Joint Commissioners and six Deputy Commissioners working under him.

Samples of his family members and those of his office staff were taken for tests.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) from T. Nagar police district also tested positive. A senior officer said he was asymptomatic and was advised to be hospitalised as his test results showed that he was positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an Assistant Commissioner of Police from Flower Bazaar Police district and six policemen tested positive.

On Monday, eight inspectors from the Manali zone and other places and an Assistant Commissioner of Police were admitted to city hospitals.

As per statistics provided by police, as on Monday evening over 11 officers in the rank of inspector or above, 18 sub-inspectors, 39 from other ranks, 23 constables from Armed Reserve, 29 personnel from Tamilnadu Special Police and 19 trainees besides nine from Fire Service and five Home Guards are among 153 uniformed personnel to test positive.

