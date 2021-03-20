‘Additional Central paramilitary forces will arrive before poll’

We have requested reinforcements: Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday said additional companies of the Central paramilitary forces will be deployed in sensitive areas ahead of the election.

Mr. Aggarwal visited several places in the city and inspected poll preparation and bandobust arrangements. Additional Commissioners of Police accompanied him.

Later, talking to mediapersons, he said as per instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll preparation works were under way in the city.

In addition to flying squads and static surveillance teams, police personnel are also conducting checks on vehicles and lodges. From the day of poll announcement, ₹6.8 crore in cash and 30 kg of gold worth about ₹15 crore have been seized, he said.

Mr. Aggarwal also said the police had constituted special teams to execute pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs). As many as 1,540 NBWs had been executed in the last three weeks and 448 were still pending, he said. Around 1,751 anti-social elements were bound over under Section 110 of the CrPc. If they are found violating conditions of the security bond, there are provisions to imprison them, he said. So far, 1,796 licensed firearms have been handed over to the police and 966 licencees have been given exemptions.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “Two central paramilitary companies from the Border Security Force are stationed here and conduct daily flag marches along with police personnel in sensitive areas. So far, flag marches have been conducted in 46 areas. We have asked additional reinforcements. They are likely to arrive before the polls. In vulnerable and critical areas, paramilitary forces and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police will be deployed.”