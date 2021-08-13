Additional bus routes launched from Saidapet and Tondiarpet

Service starts: Ministers R.S. Rajakannappan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu at the event in Saidapet on Thursday.

Chennai

13 August 2021 01:12 IST

12 previously discontinued Metropolitan Transport Corporation services resume operations

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan on Thursday launched bus services from East and West Saidapet and Tondiarpet.

The bus services were inaugurated on the basis of a request from Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to help residents of the thickly-populated localities of West Saidapet suffering from poor public transport facilities. Similarly, the Transport Department, as per the request of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, would be operating four buses from Tondiarpet.

Mr. Rajakannappan said a total of 30 buses on 22 routes were being introduced on Thursday. He said of the 22 routes to be operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, 10 were new and 12 were old services, which were stopped by the previous regime.

The new routes include bus services to Chengalpattu, Kovalam, Sriperumbudur, Central railway station and Koyambedu bus terminus. The MTC would be plying seven small bus services and 23 normal buses.

Mr. Subramanian, Mr. Sekarbabu and senior officials of the MTC participated in the event.