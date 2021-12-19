Adding colour to life

Ganesh Kumar recently won the State award in Best Self-Employed with Disability – Male (Multiple Disabilities). Photo: Special Arranganement

19 December 2021 11:28 IST

G Ganesh Kumar is intellectually challenged but his family has managed to give him a head-start in life

At Easwaran Koil Street in Urapakkam, a name board with ‘Ramya Gifts’ hung on the gates of an apartment is a gentle reminder to neighbours and friends to practise inclusiveness. This humble enterprise is run on the name of G Ganesh Kumar, an intellectually challenged adult, with his mother and sister playing big roles in it.

Those who have shopped from here probably know that every item ordered from here goes a long way in making Ganesh self-reliant and independent. Since 2018, this unit has been taking up orders for sublimation printing, which is a method of printing customised images on tee-shirts, mugs, pillow covers and other souvenirs.

“Until the pandemic began, the business did somewhat well. We even got a few corporate orders for gifting,” says Ramya Meenakshi, Ganesh’s sister.

Diagonised with cerebral palsy with intellectual disability, Ganesh has improved a lot over the years, say family members. “In the early years, he would only sit in a place. Through various interventions, he now does the packing part of the business, which is a big step towards engaging him as he communicates most of the information through facial expressions,” says Ramya.

All through these years, Saradha Devi, Ganesh’s mother, has upskilled herself by taking up a course in caretaker training and as special educator.

In 2016, the mother and son underwent a six-month skill training programme at the Department of Adult Independent Living at NIEPMD in “sublimation printing”. “This was a turning point for Ganesh as post the training, the Leonard Cheshire Project and European Union Livelihood Project, under the theme ‘Parent Child Supported Employment Initiatives’ helped set up this unit by giving us a machine, printer, name board and even our first order,” says Ramya.

While Ramya helps with the design, Saradha is responsible for printing and Ganesh takes care of the packing.

“Ganesh likes working with colours, so he fixes the background of the pictures,” she says.

Ganesh has a few awards to his credit. Recently, on December 3, he received the State Award for 2021 under the category of “Best Self-Employed with Disability” – Male (Multiple Disabilities) by the Office of State Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, Govt. of Tamil Nadu. In 2019, he received National Award under the category of “Best Self-Employment with Disability”– Male (Multiple Disabilities) from the Government of India.

His mother is a recipient of Best Special Mom instituted by Aronadaya Trust in 2018. “The best support we can give those with multiple disabilities is networking with various support groups so that the best can be offered to the child,” says Saradha.