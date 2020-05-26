Adambakkam police help pregnant woman

CHENNAI

26 May 2020 23:45 IST

Patrol team picked her up in the small hours of Tuesday, rushed her to a hospital

A police patrol team came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who was stranded on the road in Adambakkam unable to reach a hospital.

At 2.30 a.m. Tuesday, a 27-year-old resident of Ram Nagar, Adambakkam, had labour pain and her family tried to hail an autorickshaw or a taxi at the unearthly hour. They were stranded on the road and were struggling to reach a hospital. By then, a patrol team attached to the Adambakkam police station reached the spot on instruction from police inspector V. Balan. The team took the woman in the patrol vehicle to a private hospital at Pazhavanthangal. The woman was delivered of a baby boy on Tuesday afternoon. The family thanked the police for their timely help.

Advertising

Advertising