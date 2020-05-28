Actor’s son attacked in drunken brawl

Son of actor Maya was attacked by friends in a drunken brawl at Vadapalani on Wednesday night. He was admitted to a private hospital.

The police said Maya, 60, acted in a few Tamil films. She has been staying with her son Vicky alias Vignesh, 39, in an apartment in Vadapalani. A few months ago, Vicky was arrested after he attacked a woman inspector in K.K. Nagar.

On Wednesday night, he was having drinks with his friends when they attacked him with a knife and wooden logs. He was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani where he is undergoing treatment. The Virugambakkam police have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.