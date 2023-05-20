Actors, film producers and journalists pay rich tributes to writer, film critic Randor Guy

May 20, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actors, film producers and journalists paid rich tributes to writer and film critic Randor Guy, who passed away recently.

Film producer Muktha S. Ravi said he knew Randor Guy from when he was a young boy. “He would come on a Jawa bike and would bring a chocolate for me. He wrote or gave ideas for many scenes for Muktha Films. My father Muktha Srinivasan and he were very good friends and met quite frequently,” he said.

Mr. Ravi also said that their company still had the scripts written by Randor Guy for the Lakshmikanthan murder case and even today it would make an amazing film or web series.

Jayanthi Kannappan of ALS Films and daughter-in-law of film producer AL. Srinivasan said that though she had not interacted much with Randor Guy, she had read his writings that appeared in The Hindu and in Kumudam. “The writings would be very detailed and talk about each department of film production. You could not spot a single mistake in the details or language,” she said.

Actor S. Ve. Shekar recalled that Randor Guy used to come to the office on the terrace of their house. “He was the one who made the Lakshmikanthan murder case very famous through his writings. His works must be made available for posterity,” he said. Actor Sachu recalled how she had anchored a documentary made by Randor Guy. He was very happy with the outcome, she added.

S. G. Sridharan, a friend of Randor Guy for over 20 years, who organised the event to pay tribute said that the author had handed over a lot of his papers, documents and writings to him. “I found a video of his in which he talks of his life. He was born in Chennai and grew up in Nellore where he had acted in Telugu plays,” he said. The video was played at the event.

Randor Guy’s daughter Priya was also present on the occasion.