Actor Vishal’s film production company files complaint on misappropriation of funds

Vishal Film Factory, a film production company owned by actor Vishal, has lodged a police complaint alleging that ₹45 lakh was misappropriated by a woman staff member, and asked the police to take criminal action.

Vishal Film Factory is a film production, distribution and music company established by actor Vishal in 2013. It has produced Sandakozhi-2, Poojai, and other films. The company is disbursing regular salaries to its staff after deducting tax. According to the complaint given by Hari, manager of the company, the woman staff member, who was an accountant, misappropriated ₹45 lakh.

Virugambakkam Police Inspector Sivakumar has taken up the investigation into the complaint.