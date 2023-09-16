Actor Vijayalakshmi withdraws her complaint against Seeman

September 16, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Vijayalakshmi has withdrawn her complaint against Naam Thamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi had alleged that Mr. Seeman had cheated her after having a relationship and promising to marry her. The Valasaravakkam police had registered a case based on her complaint in 2011 against Mr. Seeman. However, there was no further criminal proceeding taken by police then following her request not to proceed further.

The issue took a new turn with Ms. Vijayalakshmi filing a fresh complaint at the Commissioner’s office recently and seeking action against Mr. Seeman besides demanding his arrest.

The Valasaravakkam police revived an inquiry into her allegation and recorded her statement before a magistrate. She was subjected to a medical examination. Following this, the police issued summons twice to Mr. Seeman asking him to appear for an inquiry.

On Friday night, Ms. Vijayalakshmi appeared before Valasaravakkam police and gave a letter stating that she was withdrawing her complaint.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi said: “I have decided to withdraw my complaint. I am leaving for Bengaluru. No one has compelled me. I spoke to Mr. Seeman and I have withdrawn it. I do not want to continue the case or visit the city frequently for the case. I don’t want to undergo harassment here, by fighting the case as there is no support for me at all here.”

