HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Vijayalakshmi withdraws her complaint against Seeman

September 16, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

Actor Vijayalakshmi has withdrawn her complaint against Naam Thamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi had alleged that Mr. Seeman had cheated her after having a relationship and promising to marry her. The Valasaravakkam police had registered a case based on her complaint in 2011 against Mr. Seeman. However, there was no further criminal proceeding taken by police then following her request not to proceed further.

The issue took a new turn with Ms. Vijayalakshmi filing a fresh complaint at the Commissioner’s office recently and seeking action against Mr. Seeman besides demanding his arrest.

The Valasaravakkam police revived an inquiry into her allegation and recorded her statement before a magistrate. She was subjected to a medical examination. Following this, the police issued summons twice to Mr. Seeman asking him to appear for an inquiry.

On Friday night, Ms. Vijayalakshmi appeared before Valasaravakkam police and gave a letter stating that she was withdrawing her complaint.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi said: “I have decided to withdraw my complaint. I am leaving for Bengaluru. No one has compelled me. I spoke to Mr. Seeman and I have withdrawn it. I do not want to continue the case or visit the city frequently for the case. I don’t want to undergo harassment here, by fighting the case as there is no support for me at all here.”

Related Topics

Chennai / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.