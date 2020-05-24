ChennaiCHENNAI 24 May 2020 00:05 IST
Comments
Actor Vanisri’s son found dead in farmhouse
Updated: 24 May 2020 00:05 IST
Actor Vanisri’s son Abhinaya Venkatesha Karthik, 36, was found dead on Friday at a farmhouse in Aanur village near Chengalpattu, police said. Those with suicidal tendency can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.
Police registered a case and are investigating. The body was handed over to the family.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Chennai
Read more...