Actor Vanisri’s son found dead in farmhouse

CHENNAI

24 May 2020 00:05 IST

Actor Vanisri’s son Abhinaya Venkatesha Karthik, 36, was found dead on Friday at a farmhouse in Aanur village near Chengalpattu, police said. Those with suicidal tendency can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

Police registered a case and are investigating. The body was handed over to the family.

