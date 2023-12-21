Actor Vadivelu receives best actor award at CIFF

December 21, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vadivelu was adjudged best actor for his performance in Maamannan at the 21st Chennai International Film Festival that concluded in the city on Thursday.

Organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation along with PVR-Inox, the film festival had nine awards presented in the Tamil category. Twelve Tamil films were shortlisted for the competition.

Thanking the organisers and jury, including jury chairman and director Mohan Raja, Mr.Vadivelu said he was proud to receive the award for an acclaimed film like Maamannan by director Mari Selvaraj. The film also got the award for best audiographer.

Earlier, director Vetrimaran was presented with special jury award for Viduthalai. Mr.Vetrimaran said it was challenging to strike a balance between content and mainstream appeal and such awards encouraged artistes who want to break the mould.

Ayodhi directed by Manthira Moorthy was adjudged the best Tamil film and Preethi Asrani won the best actress award for the film. Udanpaal directed by Karthik Seenivasan was chosen the second best Tamil film.

Porthozil bagged two awards for best editing and cinematography. Nila, child artiste, got a special mention for her role in Sembi.

For the first time, awards were instituted in the world cinema category this year and a jury headed by film maker Yugi Sethu adjudged the films. While Footprints on Water and Act Natural received special jury mentions, Romanian film — Libertate (Freedom) and Brazilian film — Agreste, were chosen as the best and second best films respectively.

Nearly 126 movies from 57 countries were screened at the festival since December 14. ICAF president S.Kannan and festival director and ICAF general secretary E.Thangaraj participated.