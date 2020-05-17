Actor Soori is a big fan of Triplicane police personnel

Recently, noted comedy-actor Soori set foot at the D1 Triplicane Police Station on Wallajah Road, not as complainant but as a fan. The actor carried a notebook with him and sought autographs from the police personnel. Pleasantly surprised, all the 30 police personnel, including A. Manivannan, inspector, Law & Order, at the station, put down their signatures on the notebook.

A video clip of police personnel from the station distributing free food and water to sweepers and sanitary staff at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in the Omandurar Government Estate behind the Triplicane police station had gone viral on social media, and it had prompted actor Soori to appreciate their humanitarian gesture.

“Despite the risk involved, these police personnel not only guard the neighbourhood but also help the needy by providing them with free food and water at the hospital during the lockdown. I was moved by their act of selflessness,” says actor Soori.

Every day, since the lockdown came into force, a small team of police personnel from the Triplicane police station have been distributing food packets and water to more than 50 persons mainly sanitary staff and sweepers at the government hospital.

As most of the roadside eateries are closed, these sanitary workers and sweepers at the hospital find it difficult to feed themselves as their movement outside the hospital is also restricted because Omandurar Government Multi-speciality Hospital has been converted into a special facility with 350 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Police personnel at the station mobilise funds by passing the hat among themselves and carry out this free food and water distribution work.

They have also been providing free groceries to sanitary workers at in the hospital once in a month since the lockdown.

“As the hospital is right behind the Triplicane police station, we were able to distribute free food and water to the workers there easily maintaining social distance,” says 49-year-old-inspector Mannivannan.

Built in the 1890s by the British mainly to guard the English settlements at Fort St. George and in north Chennai along the coast, the Triplicane police station was restored to its original splendour, which includes facets of Indo-Saracenic architecture such as cusped arches and Madras roofing more than a decade and half ago. It is indeed remarkable that the police station is still functioning from its British-era building with more than 70 police personnel working there every day in three shifts.

During the lockdown, 16 police personnel including sub-inspectors from the Triplicane police station have been guarding the government hospital that treats COVID-19 patients. The Triplicane police station covers a radius of around two kilometres including key landmarks like State Guest House, Mount Road Mosque, Pallavan House (MTC's headquarters) and Chepauk stadium.