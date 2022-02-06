Actor Siddharth tenders apology during police inquiry

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 00:51 IST

His tweet on Saina Nehwal kicked up a storm

Actor Siddharth has apologised for making certain controversial remarks against badminton champion Saina Nehwal, according to police sources.

He had put out a controversial tweet after Ms. Nehwal expressed concern over the alleged security breach when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab last month.

Fiat to police

The National Commission for Women took cognisance of the tweet and directed the Tamil Nadu police to take action against the actor.

After obtaining legal opinion, the Cyber Crime Police took up investigation and issued a notice to the actor.

Police sources said Mr. Siddarth appeared before the police through video conferencing and told them that there was no hidden intention behind his comment and tendered an apology.