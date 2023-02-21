ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Robo Shankar fined ₹2.5 lakh for possessing Alexandrine parakeets

February 21, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Alexandrine parakeets are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; it is illegal to keep them caged; officials said the actor was unware of the law and agreed to pay the necessary fine

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWCCB) has fined actor-comedian Robo Shankar ₹2.5 lakh for housing two Alexandrine parakeets at his residence in Chennai. Parakeets are protected under Schedule (IV) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The birds were spotted in a YouTube video that depicted Mr. Shankar and his family feeding the caged parakeets. Forest Department officials and the TNWCCB came to know of the matter after several people sent them screenshots of the video. “We also received two complaints through calls,” said an official.

According to the office, Mr. Shankar was unaware that it is illegal to keep the parakeets as pets and agreed to cooperate with authorities and pay the fine. The two parakeets are currently at the Guindy National Park’s rescue enclosure. “We will try to re-wild them soon,” the official said.

Parakeets are one of the most common birds that are traded and domesticated. Many people, including celebrities, lack awareness on caging these birds, the official said. He also called for widespread awareness campaigns by the State in this regard.

