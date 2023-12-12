BJP functionary and actor R.K.Suresh appears before Economic Offences Wing for enquiry in connection with investment fraud

December 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP functionary R.K.Suresh, also an actor and film producer, appeared before the investigating officers of Economic Offences Wing CID on Tuesday, for an enquiry in connection with the probe into Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited’s investment fraud.

Suresh was summoned by the police as the firm had allegedly carried out some of the transactions through him. Police said that from September 2020 to May 2022, Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited, functioning from Aminjikarai, collected deposits to the tune of ₹2,400 crore from over one lakh investors by promising returns of 25% to 30% a month. They neither paid the returns as promised nor gave back the principal. The firms had appointed agents and conducted meetings with depositors at luxury hotels to lure them to invest with them. The directors had made false promises, the police said.

Following complaints from depositors, the Economic Offences Wing registered a case under the provisions of IPC for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences under provisions of Banning Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, Reserve Bank of India Act and The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997.

As many as 21 persons, including directors and agents were cited as accused. The special wing arrested 10 persons, including two directors Baskar and Mohan Babu in last May. Look out notices were issued against the managing director of the firm Rajasekar and his wife who have been absconding hiding in Dubai.

Suresh was evading police summons repeatedly and was staying in a country in the Middle East for the last two years. On Tuesday, he, along with his lawyers, appeared before the investigating officers in the headquarters of the Economic Offences Wing CID in Ashok Nagar. Police officials recorded his statement.