GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor recovers property in Kodambakkam after long legal battle

He and his family had been in a dispute over the property with Sri Abhirami Foundation, a construction firm, for 18 years

Published - October 08, 2024 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Cowndamani

K. Cowndamani | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Veteran actor K. Cowndamani on Tuesday recovered a property in Kodambakkam after a long legal battle. He and his family had been in a dispute over the property with Sri Abhirami Foundation, a construction firm, for 18 years.

They had signed an agreement with Sri Abhirami Foundation for raising a commercial complex at a cost of ₹3.58 crore after purchasing a plot of land on Arcot Road in Kodambakkam during 1996-97. However, the company, without abiding by the completion deadline, kept seeking more payments. In 2004, it abandoned the construction, and subsequently, the family took possession of the property. Later, the firm’s men forcibly entered the premises and took possession of the property.

Mr. Cowndamani and his family members filed a civil suit in the Madras High court in 2006 seeking permanent injunction against the construction company and their men and another suit for recovery of possession and damages. The court on March 14, 2024, dismissed an original side appeal filed by the firm in 2021 against a single judge’s 2019 order. It also directed the firm to hand over to the actor the possession of the five grounds and 454 sq.ft of land.

K. Sasikumar, advocate for Mr. Cowndamani, said that last May the Supreme Court had dismissed a special leave petition filed by the firm. In the meantime, the High Court ordered an execution of its order with the help of police protection. On Tuesday, with the help of a bailiff and with police protection, the property was recovered in accordance to the court direction.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.