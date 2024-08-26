ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ramesh Thilak on Chennai’s love for cinema

Published - August 26, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Actor Ramesh Thilak speaks about the link between Chennai, cinema, and aspiring artistes

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Thilak

“Recently, I watched an interview with Vetrimaaran where he mentioned that people who come to Chennai for work often scoff at the city. But, all those who aspire to achieve great things in their lives are drawn to Chennai. Artistes, in particular, are attracted to the city because it is a hub with diverse kinds of people. So, it’s important not to dismiss Chennai or its residents.

“Since moving here, I’ve noticed something fascinating: while many people elsewhere complete their studies and turn to cinema, here, people come specifically to study cinema. This love for cinema in Chennai is truly remarkable to me.

“Madras na mass. Chennai na class.”

To watch the video, click here or scan the QR code.

Crossword+

