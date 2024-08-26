GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Ramesh Thilak on Chennai’s love for cinema

Actor Ramesh Thilak speaks about the link between Chennai, cinema, and aspiring artistes

Published - August 26, 2024 09:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Thilak

Ramesh Thilak

“Recently, I watched an interview with Vetrimaaran where he mentioned that people who come to Chennai for work often scoff at the city. But, all those who aspire to achieve great things in their lives are drawn to Chennai. Artistes, in particular, are attracted to the city because it is a hub with diverse kinds of people. So, it’s important not to dismiss Chennai or its residents.

“Since moving here, I’ve noticed something fascinating: while many people elsewhere complete their studies and turn to cinema, here, people come specifically to study cinema. This love for cinema in Chennai is truly remarkable to me.

“Madras na mass. Chennai na class.”

To watch the video, click here or scan the QR code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.