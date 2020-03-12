Actor Rajinikanth lays out major political ideas

12 March 2020 17:33 IST

Stating that it is not in his blood to become Chief Minister, Tamil film actor Rajinikanth on Thursday laid out three major political ideas that, he said, would act like a ‘preview’ to his brand of politics.

Mr. Rajinikanth said that he wanted to separate the party leadership and the government, incorporate talented youngsters into politics and create a party council (headed by him) which would appoint a capable and young Chief Minister (and Council of Ministers) and abolish thousands of party posts to eliminate partymen influencing the governance.

The actor, who announced that he would enter politics on December 31, 2017, said that he had been thinking about what kind of politics he wanted to pursue ever since his name was dragged into Tamil Nadu politics in 1996.

