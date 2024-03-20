Actor Rajinikanth inaugurates Kauvery Group of Hospital’s quaternary facility in Vadapalani

March 20, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth inaugurated the Kauvery Group of Hospital’s quaternary facility at Arcot Road in Vadapalani on March 20, Wednesday. Nine centres of excellence were also launched at the event.

“With specialised centres of excellence in heart and lung transplants, orthopaedics and spine surgery, kidney and liver transplants, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, fertility treatments, diagnostic and interventional radiology, and emergency care, Kauvery Hospital stands prepared to address the most complex medical challenges with precision, expertise and compassion”, said S. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

The 250-bedded facility also features a 75-bedded critical care unit (CCU), a 30-bedded transplant intensive care unit (ICU) and six modular operation theatres with laminar flow, which will be expanded soon, he said.

Actor Rajinikanth said, “Kauvery Group of Hospital’s commitment to excellence in specialised treatment and cutting-edge healthcare solutions consolidates its position as a beacon of innovative care... It embodies the phrase ‘think globally, act locally’.” Adding that he attended an inaugural function after 25 years, the actor said he has immense respect towards those in the healthcare sector as he is still alive because of their help and advanced facilities.

Citing his experience when he was admitted in one of the facilities of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, he said all the nurses and staff who worked emanated a positive vibe and were disciplined, honest, dedicated and hard-working. On a lighter note, the actor said, “Earlier, if anyone asked where is Kaveri Hospital, one would tell them it’s near (actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder) Kamal Haasan’s house. Today, if one asks where Kamal Haasan’s house is, they’ll be told it is near Kaveri Hospital.”

S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, S. Manivannan Selvaraj, founder and managing director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals were also present.