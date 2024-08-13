GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Prashanth on the rich history and culture of Chennai

Published - August 13, 2024 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
“I was born and raised in Chennai; lived here all my life. One of my fondest memories is — there are many temples in Chennai. But among the first I’ve seen are the Kalikambal temple in Parry’s and a Krishna temple nearby. I remember seeing these two temples and the Parthasarathy temple on the first map of Chennai. Chennai began from Parry’s and Fort St. George, which was the British’s first encampment. The city then grew around it.

“There’s another story about Chennai. You see, St. Thomas Mount itself is an encampment. It has its own history involving a fight between the Dutch and the British. Suddenly, the French stepped in and all three were fighting at St. Thomas Mount. The city has so much history and culture. I’m proud that I’m born in Chennai and I’m proud that I’m a Chennaiite.”

The video can be watched here or by scanning the QR code.

