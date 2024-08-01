ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during YouTube interview

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The action was taken after a video of the interview to promote the actor’s upcoming film Andhagan was uploaded on social media

The Hindu Bureau

A screengrab of the interview that was posted on social media. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Actor Prashanth was fined by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike during an interview with a YouTube channel. The interviewer, who was on pillion, was also fined for wearing a helmet.

The action was taken after a video of the interview to promote the actor’s upcoming film Andhagan was uploaded on social media. In the video, Mr. Prashanth was seen talking about how he learned to ride a bike. Andhagan, directed by his father Thiagarajan, will release on August 9.

In a social media post, the GCTP posted a picture of the actor and the interviewer on the bike without helmets and stated ‘Action Taken on Reported Violation’. It also said, “₹2,000 charged for rider and pillion rider not wearing helmet.”

