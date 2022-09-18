Actor Pauline found dead in Virugambakkam

Police found a letter at the actor’s house

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 19:15 IST

Pauline

A 29-year-old actor, who had acted in a few Tamil films, was found dead in her apartment in Virugambakkam on Saturday evening. The Virugambakkam police have filed a case and have recovered a letter from the victim’s house.

A police official of Virugambakkam Station said Pauline alias Deepa, who was residing in an apartment in Malligai Avenue, had acted in a few Tamil films. On Saturday, when her family members tried to call her, there was no response and they alerted her friend Prabhakaran to check the house.

On visiting the house, Prabhakaran was shocked to see the actor dead. Immediately, the actor’s family members in Andhra Pradesh were alerted. The bereaved family members rushed to the city and filed a police complaint.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

