Actor-model Mira Mithun summoned by Chennai police

Ms. Mithun allegedly made derogatory remarks about the SC community in a video recently

The Cyber Crime Wing Police has summoned model and actor Mira Mithun for an enquiry in connection with a case booked against her for derogatory remarks on the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in a video that was circulated on social media.

Recently, the actor participated in a talk show on a Youtube channel and accused the community of indulging in wrongful deeds. She also blamed directors and others from the SC community for wrongdoings in film industry.

Following complaints from the Untouchablity Eradication Front and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Cyber Crime Wing police booked her under seven provisions of Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Taking up the case for investigation, the police has issued summons to her for appearance on Thursday.