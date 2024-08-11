GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Kishen Das reflects on food joints and favourite haunts in Chennai

Published - August 11, 2024 12:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kishen Das shares his fondest memories of Chennai

My most nostalgic memory is [around] Santhome, MRC Nagar where my school was. There was a canteen there, where we’d buy stuff on credit — ₹10 goli soda, Slice, Pepsi. I studied at Loyola College, an institution with a rich history of its own. We used to go to the shops in Kothari Road, the famous Kailash Kitchen in Choolaimedu, Malabar Biryani. I think food smells are something that most strongly evoke nostalgia in us.

Another memory is the flood. Because, as much as the government helped, it was a time when people came together to help the city. That is what defines Chennai for me.

On his favourite hangout spot

Basically, I love eating. End of each year, I like going to sabha canteens. Mostly my expectations in Chennai revolve around food. I like the mess culture here. Now, we go to Kathipara Urban Square and spend time there. We check out new restaurants, or go to the beach, but most of all we’ll be at theatres — that’s where we spend all our time. I’m very proudly made of Chennai. And happy birthday, Chennai.

Scan the QR code to watch the video.

Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-fH0EdyYGx/?igsh=d3p5YXVvZmwwb3hu

