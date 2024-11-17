Actor Kasturi arrested in Hyderabad for derogatory speech against Telugu-speaking communities 

A special team of police personnel from the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested actor Kasthuri, who was reportedly absconding after being booked by the police, for alleged derogatory remarks against the Telugu-speaking community.

An officer of the Greater Chennai Police confirmed her arrest in Hyderabad, and said that she would be produced in a local court and brought to Chennai after a transit remand was obtained.

A senior officer from Cyberabad said the team from the Egmore police station arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, and nabbed the actor from her flat in Narsingi. She was arrested around 8.30 p.m. ” said the officer.

Ms. Kasthuri allegedly made derogatory remarks on the origins of certain Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu during a protest on November 3 in Chennai that addressed Brahmin rights and opposed alleged discrimination against Hindus. A video of her speech was circulated by a YouTube channel.

Lodging a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on November 5, the All India Telugu Federation said the actor had defamed Telugu-speaking women.

The Egmore police registered a case against her under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1)(a) ( Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, place of birth residence and language by words, either spoken or written), 353(1)(b)(statement conducting to public mischief which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 353(2)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates including electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed her petition seeking anticipatory bail in yet another case filed by the Thirunagar police, Madurai city, for making disparaging remarks against women belonging to a particular community.

The Egmore police were on the lookout for her, and deputed special teams to nab her. A special team was dispatched to Telangana, and she was arrested with the help of the Cyberabad police.