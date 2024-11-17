Actor Kasthuri remanded in judicial custody till Nov. 29

Actor Kasthuri, who was arrested by a police team from Tamil Nadu in Hyderabad on Saturday for her alleged “hate speech against Telugus”, was remanded in judicial custody in Chennai till November 29.

The police team on Sunday brought Kasthuri to Chennai and took her to the Chintadripet All Women Police Station, where she was questioned about her controversial remarks made at a public meeting recently. Later she was taken to the Egmore Court and was produced before a magistrate who remanded her in judicial custody.

The case pertains to the All India Telugu Federation lodging a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on November 5, against the actor alleging she defamed the Telugu-speaking women. Kasthuri allegedly made derogatory remarks on the origins of certain Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu during a protest on November 3 in Chennai that addressed Brahmin rights and opposed alleged discrimination against Hindus. A video of her speech was circulated widely.

The Egmore police registered a case against her under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1)(a) ( Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language by words, either spoken or written), 353(1)(b)(statement conducting to public mischief which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 353(2)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing false information, rumour including through electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed her petition seeking anticipatory bail in yet another case filed by the Thirunagar police, for making disparaging remarks against women belonging to a particular community.

The Egmore police were on the lookout for her, and deputed special teams to nab her. A special team was dispatched to Telangana, and she was arrested with the help of the Cyberabad police.

