Actor Kasthuri released from prison 

Published - November 21, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kasthuri

Actor Kasthuri was released from the Puzhal prison on Thursday after being granted conditional bail by a Metropolitan Magistrate.

Ms. Kasthuri was arrested in Hyderabad, based on a complaint over a speech in which she allegedly “defamed Telugu-speaking women in Tamil Nadu”. A special police team on Sunday produced Ms. Kasthuri before a Magistrate at the Egmore Court, who remanded her in custody till November 29. 

On Wednesday, the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate granted conditional bail to the actor. She should appear at the Egmore police station at 10 a.m. every day and sign the register.

Emerging from prison, Ms. Kasthuri thanked her friends, advocates, and political leaders who spoke in support of her, as well as the people of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

