Actor Kasthuri granted conditional bail by Egmore Court

The Egmore Court has granted conditional bail to actor Kasthuri who was arrested by the City Police in Hyderabad last Saturday.

Kasthuri was arrested by the City police based on a complaint for a speech she made during a public event ‘defaming Telugu-speaking women in Tamil Nadu’. The police team on Sunday (November 17) had produced her before a magistrate judge of the Egmore Court who sentenced the actor to be remanded till November 29.

Advocate T.R. Prabhakaran who had appeared for the actor, talking to the media near Rajarathinam stadium, said the bail petition came up for hearing in the Egmore 14th Court with Judge Dayalan on Wednesday who granted conditional bail to Kasthuri. The order stated that she should appear at the Egmore Police Station every morning at 10 a.m. and sign, along with two sureties to be given to the court.

The case pertains to the All India Telugu Federation lodging a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on November 5, against the actor claiming she defamed Telugu-speaking women who had migrated to Tamil Nadu decades ago. Ms. Kasthuri made these remarks on the origins of certain Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu during a protest on November 3 in Chennai that addressed Brahmin rights and opposed alleged discrimination against Hindus. A video of her speech was circulated by a YouTube channel.

The Egmore police registered a case against her under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1)(a) ( Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, place of birth residence and language by words, either spoken or written), 353(1)(b)(statement conducting to public mischief which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 353(2)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates including electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on November 14 had dismissed her petition seeking anticipatory bail in yet another case filed by the Thirunagar police, Madurai city, for making disparaging remarks against women belonging to a particular community.

