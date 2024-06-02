ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Karunas detained at airport for carrying bullets in hand luggage

Published - June 02, 2024 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

He said he had a licence for a firearm and produced the necessary documents, and he had brought along the bullets accidentally. He was let go afterwards

The Hindu Bureau

Karunas

Actor Karunas was detained briefly at the airport for allegedly carrying bullets in his bag. He was stopped by the security personnel while on his way to board a flight to Tiruchi. When the actor’s hand luggage was scanned, an explosive substance was detected. When the personnel checked the bag, they found 40 live bullets. On being inquired, Mr. Karunas said he had a licence for a firearm and produced the necessary documents. He said since he left home in a hurry, he did not check the bag properly and accidentally brought the bullets. After an interrogation, Mr. Karunas was let go but did not proceed to take the flight. No case was registered, the police said.

