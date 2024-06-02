GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Actor Karunas detained at airport for carrying bullets in hand luggage

He said he had a licence for a firearm and produced the necessary documents, and he had brought along the bullets accidentally. He was let go afterwards

Published - June 02, 2024 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Karunas

Karunas

Actor Karunas was detained briefly at the airport for allegedly carrying bullets in his bag. He was stopped by the security personnel while on his way to board a flight to Tiruchi. When the actor’s hand luggage was scanned, an explosive substance was detected. When the personnel checked the bag, they found 40 live bullets. On being inquired, Mr. Karunas said he had a licence for a firearm and produced the necessary documents. He said since he left home in a hurry, he did not check the bag properly and accidentally brought the bullets. After an interrogation, Mr. Karunas was let go but did not proceed to take the flight. No case was registered, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.