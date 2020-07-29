Actor Karthi criticises Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 Draft

Tamil film actor Karthi Sivakumar on Tuesday criticised the Centre’s Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 Draft.
He said the proposed “post-facto clearance and diluted impetus on public hearing and public consultation” are real causes for concern and urged the Central government to “consider the views of environmental experts, researches and the public’s voice.”
In a statement, Mr. Karthi, founder of Uzhavan Foundation, said the proposed draft indicates that projects that hitherto required EIA clearance now have less stricter guidelines, under which they can be approved.
“Setting up of heavy industries at the huge and irrecoverable cost of this ecological harmony cannot be construed as a measure of success and development,” he said.
He added that the draft must be published in all languages.
“While economic development should be a mainstream focus, it should not pledge as collateral the future and eco-diversity of this nation to gain economic progress,” Mr. Karthi added.
