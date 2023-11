November 06, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Kamal Hassan unveiled the T-Shirt for ‘Chennai Runs’ marathon 2023. The event which will be organised by MRT1 will be held on November 26, according to a press release. This will be held to raise funds for the Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, a home for underprivileged children with disabilities.